Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are lower fire risks right now, that doesn’t mean letting up on the care and vigilance regarding wildfires.

Northwest Region

At the time of this update there are 39 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 5 are not under control, 2 fires are being held, 3 fires are under control and 29 fires are being observed.

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 20.

The wildland fire hazard is predominately moderate across the Northwest Region, with a low hazard remaining across the southern edge of the region, and pockets of high hazard around Red Lake and north of Lake Nipigon.

Northwest Fires of Note

Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to work priority areas on the fire.

Sioux Lookout 44 , located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph is now being held at 6,730 hectares in size. Crews continue to consolidate hose lines on priority areas of the fire. Infrared scanning is taking place to identify hotspots.

Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 10,182 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines making good progress working alongside helicopter bucket machines to help limit the fires spread. Infrared scanning is taking place to identify hotspots along the fire's perimeter.

Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation and is 19,177 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support. Infrared scanning is taking place to identify hotspots along the fire's perimeter.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.