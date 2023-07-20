High-Speed Incident on Highway 11-17

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In Thunder Bay, ON, another driver has been stripped of their license and vehicle temporarily after being caught driving at a speed of 153 kilometers per hour on Highway 11-17.

On July 17, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a member of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment spotted a vehicle on Highway 11-17 traveling at a high speed. The vehicle was subsequently pulled over.

Charges and Penalties

Following an investigation, a 49-year-old individual from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been charged with “Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed” under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

The term “stunt driving” is used to describe a variety of dangerous driving behaviours, including driving at a speed that is 50 km/h or more over the speed limit. In Ontario, penalties for stunt driving can be severe. Upon conviction, penalties can include a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail, and a two-year license suspension for a first conviction. Subsequent convictions can result in longer license suspensions.

In this case, the accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP remains dedicated to removing aggressive drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to call 9-1-1 to report it. The safety of our roads is a shared responsibility, and every effort to report dangerous driving contributes to the wellbeing of all road users.