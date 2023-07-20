THUNDER BAY – Business – Wasaya Airways pilots, who are members of the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, Wasaya Airways. The airline is a subsidiary of the Exchange Income Corporation.

The proposed five-year contract, if ratified, will introduce several improvements. These include increased compensation, enhanced job security measures, and improved working conditions.

Capt. James Harding, chair of ALPA’s Wasaya pilot group, expressed the unity and commitment of Wasaya pilots. He said, “Since our last contract four years ago, Wasaya pilots have demonstrated their unity and commitment to attaining a collective agreement that reflects the contributions we bring to the success of our airline and the communities we serve.”

He further added, “Wasaya pilots have been determined to bring our wages in line with our industry peers and enhance our work rules significantly. This tentative agreement does just that and is a fair and equitable contract that works for pilots and assists our company with pilot retention.”

Over the past few years, the number of ALPA-represented pilot groups from EIC-owned airline properties has more than doubled, increasing from three to seven. These pilots now make up nearly 10 percent of ALPA’s Canadian membership.