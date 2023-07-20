THUNDER BAY – News – On July 18, 2023, an individual from Ottawa was charged with drug offences and unauthorized possession of a weapon, after being pulled over for stunt driving on Highway 11-17 in Thunder Bay.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., a Thunder Bay OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle accused of stunt driving. Further investigation revealed that the driver was also driving while under suspension. Consequently, the driver was placed under arrest.

Victoria SMITH, a 34-year-old Ottawa resident, faces several charges as a result of the traffic stop, which includes:

Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution, or Obstruct Justice (Identity Fraud)

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Driving While Under Suspension

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

During the arrest, police seized a stun baton, a driver’s license, and a quantity of suspected illicit substances, including cocaine.

SMITH was given a 30-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Following her release from custody, SMITH is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 8, 2023.

Explanation of Charges and Potential Penalties

The charges brought against SMITH carry varying potential penalties upon conviction:

Identity Fraud : This crime involves pretending to be another person to avoid arrest, prosecution, or obstruct justice. Conviction can result in up to 10 years imprisonment.

: This crime involves pretending to be another person to avoid arrest, prosecution, or obstruct justice. Conviction can result in up to 10 years imprisonment. Stunt Driving : Conviction can lead to license suspension, heavy fines, and potential imprisonment.

: Conviction can lead to license suspension, heavy fines, and potential imprisonment. Driving While Under Suspension : Individuals convicted of this offence face fines between $1,000 and $5,000 for a first offence.

: Individuals convicted of this offence face fines between $1,000 and $5,000 for a first offence. Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon : The accused could face imprisonment for up to five years upon conviction.

: The accused could face imprisonment for up to five years upon conviction. Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine): Possession of substances such as cocaine can result in up to seven years imprisonment.

The OPP urges anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs to immediately contact them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).