A Rainy Night Triumph

Thunder Bay – SPORTS – On a drizzly Wednesday night at Port Arthur Stadium, the Thunder Bay Border Cats roared back to life with an 8-2 triumph over the Minnesota Mud Puppies. This victory allowed them to split the two-game series and finish 2-2 on their four-game homestand after what was a long and losing effort in the Tuesday night game.

Stellar Performance on the Mound

Billy Humphrey from Western Illinois University took the mound for the Cats and delivered a stellar performance in his final appearance of the season, having reached his innings limit. The right-hander was on fire, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and ultimately going six, allowing just one hit and an unearned run, while striking out six. Humphrey retired 13 straight hitters, boosting his record to 5-1. Thunder Bay’s own Will Droll from the University of Pittsburgh secured his second save by pitching the final three innings, surrendering one run and striking out five.

Offensive Fireworks

The Border Cats’ offence was in full swing, with a four-run second inning and a four-run sixth inning. Brayden Kuriger from Nicholls State University had a solid night at the plate, going 2-2 with a double and two runs scored. Patrick Engskov from the University of Oklahoma and newcomer Blake Warner from Viterbo University both delivered two-run singles.

Record-Breaking Performance

Travis Chestnut from Texas A&M University reached bases four times and stole a pair of bases, increasing his league-leading total to 34. The center fielder also set a new franchise record for stolen bases in a season, surpassing the mark of 33 set by Quinn Ciccarelli in the Border Cats’ inaugural year in 2003.

On the Road Again

The Cats are now hitting the road for four games, starting Thursday when they open a two-game series in Rochester against the Honkers at 7:35pm ET. Stay tuned, folks, as the Thunder Bay Border Cats continue their quest for victory!