RED LAKE – News – The Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged an individual with impaired operation following a single motor vehicle collision in Red Lake.

The incident took place on July 19, 2023, just after 6:00 a.m. Red Lake OPP officers responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a residential building on Opichii Street in Red Lake.

Upon investigating the scene, officers determined that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Red Lake OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Davius PASCAL, a 48-year-old resident of Red Lake, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Upon conviction, these charges can lead to serious penalties including fines, driver’s license suspension, and even imprisonment.

Pascal has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on September 14, 2023.

The OPP remains dedicated to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads through both enforcement and public education. If anyone suspects that a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to call 9-1-1 to report it.

Tips for Responsible Drinking and Avoiding Drunk Driving

If you choose to drink, here are some tips to avoid impaired driving:

Plan Ahead: If you plan on drinking, arrange a safe ride home before you start drinking. Designated Driver: Always select a designated driver who will refrain from drinking to ensure a safe drive home. Use Public Transportation or a Rideshare Service: If available, consider using public transportation, taxis, or rideshare services to get home safely. Stay Overnight: If you’re drinking at a friend’s place or at a hotel, consider staying overnight. Remember – Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving: Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your ability to drive. If you’ve been drinking at all, it’s best to pass on the keys.

The OPP reminds everyone that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and drive. Always make plans to get home safely.