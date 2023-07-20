“To have the Treaty document and the adhesions in the Territory is incredibly important to understanding who we are as Anishinaabe on this 150th anniversary of the treaty signing,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “The Treaty is sacred to us, as it was sanctioned in ceremony by Creator and the spirits. It is my hope that a more permanent home for these documents can be found in the Treaty #3 Territory so that we may be able to educate our treaty partners about this sacred relationship for years to come.”

“The 150th anniversary of Treaty #3 is a landmark occasion, not just for the signatories of Treaty 3, but for the province as a whole. It goes without saying that First Nations within Treaty #3 territory greatly contribute to the cultural fabric of Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Ontario’s Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “The significance and relevance of these documents remains meaningful after a century and a half, and they form the foundation for ongoing partnerships between the Treaty #3 communities, the government, and the people of Ontario.”

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to work with the staff of Grand Council Treaty #3 in the development of the exhibit that will accompany the Treaty documents as they travel throughout the territory. Credit goes to the members of The Muse Indigenous Advisory Committee, whose excitement about and commitment to this project has been unparalleled. What an privilege it is to, once again, host the Treaty documents at the Lake of the Woods Museum,” said Lori Nelson, Director of The Muse.

Grand Council Treaty #3 wishes to acknowledge the work of Library and Archives Canada for their diligence and facilitating the visit by the Treaty document. Having Treaty #3 travel to its home region will allow members of the community to have access to this important living entity. This visit is the result of a fruitful ongoing collaboration between Grand Council Treaty #3 and LAC.

Grand Council Treaty #3 plans to invite its Treaty partners to additional celebrations at the location of the Treaty signing at the Northwest Angle on September 27, 2023. These celebrations will be in the leadup to the Grand Council National Assembly on October 3 which will see the selection of a new Ogichidaa for a 4 year term.

For greater certainty, Grand Council Treaty #3 maintains that the Halfbreed Adhesion included those families that were “living amongst the Indians as Indians” who were brought into Couchiching First Nation. These families remain status Indian band members of Couchiching First Nation and remain an integral part of the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 to this day.