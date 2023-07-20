SAULT STE Marie – Wildfire Update – As of this update, the Northeast Region continues to grapple with 27 active wildland fires. Among these fires, six are under control, and 21 are being closely observed to monitor their behavior and progression.

No New Fires Confirmed

Thankfully, there were no new fires reported in the Northeast Fire region today, offering a momentary respite for firefighting efforts. However, authorities remain vigilant and prepared for any potential developments.

Fire Hazard Conditions

The majority of the Northeast Region is currently experiencing a low to moderate fire hazard, providing some relief and allowing firefighting teams to gain control over ongoing blazes. However, two areas within the region are maintaining a high fire hazard late this afternoon. One area centered over Bancroft and another in the central far north of the province demand increased attention and proactive measures to contain potential fire outbreaks.

Fires of Note

Cochrane 7, previously confirmed on June 2, is now under control. Spanning an extensive area of 37,742 hectares, this wildland fire is situated northeast of Lake Abitibi. The concerted efforts of firefighting teams have brought the situation under control, mitigating its potential impact.

Implementation Order Update

Effective 0700 on Friday, July 21, 2023, the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District MNRF will revoke Implementation Order IO-2023-03-HCK009, issued on July 10, 2023. This action comes in response to the Emergency Area Order (EAO) 2023-02, declared on June 5, 2023, under the authority of Section 23(1) of the Forest Fires Prevention Act. The revocation aims to adjust response strategies and ensure a dynamic approach to managing the wildfire situation.

Safety Reminders

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

As waterbombers approach a body of water, individuals should move close to the shore, ensuring the safe execution of their scooping maneuvers. To avoid potential hazards, waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft are present. Practicing caution and maintaining a safe distance is of paramount importance.

No Drone Zone

Flying drones near forest fires poses considerable danger and is strictly prohibited. The presence of drones can jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel working to combat wildfires. To ensure the safety of all, refrain from flying drones near forest fire areas.

Report a Wildland Fire

Immediate reporting of wildland fires is crucial to prompt response and containment. For wildland fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report forest fires situated south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911 to expedite assistance from authorities. Your cooperation is vital in mitigating the impact of wildfires and safeguarding communities from potential risks.