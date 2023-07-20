Worldwide COVID-19 Situation

GENEVA – COVID-19 Update – According to the latest data, the world has seen over 836,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 4,500 deaths in the last 28 days, from 19 June to 16 July 2023. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that while five of its regions have seen decreases in both case numbers and deaths, the Western Pacific Region has experienced a decline in cases but an increase in deaths.

As of 16 July 2023, the global count of confirmed cases has exceeded 768 million, with over 6.9 million deaths reported. However, the WHO cautions that these reported cases may not accurately represent the actual infection rates due to a reduction in testing and reporting globally.

Country-wise Reporting

During this 28-day period, 56% (131 out of 234) of countries and territories reported at least one case. This proportion has been on a downward trend since mid-2022, indicating a possible decrease in the spread of the virus or a reduction in testing and reporting.

The WHO continues to monitor the situation closely and urges countries to maintain robust testing and reporting systems to accurately track the pandemic’s progress. The organization also emphasizes the importance of vaccination and adherence to public health measures to control the spread of the virus.