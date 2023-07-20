Fort Frances – Weather – Today’s weather saga is taking us on a journey from cloudy to clear, accompanied by a dynamic dance of the winds and a UV index reaching for the stars.

Daytime Drama

Our saga unfolds with a rather cloudy prelude, but worry not. Like a climactic turn of events, the sun will make a dramatic entrance, turning our plot into a sun-cloud spectacle.

The fog patches are set to perform their disappearing act this morning, and the winds from the northwest will be doing a swift waltz at 20 km/h, adding a nice twist to the plot.

The temperatures are heating up the scene, hitting a high of 25°C, but it’s going to feel more like a steamy 29°C with the Humidex. Speaking of high, our UV index is flirting with the upper echelons, soaring to a 7. Time to bring out those sun hats and slather on the sunscreen, folks!

Nighttime Novella

As the sun makes its exit and we move into the evening act, a few clouds will pirouette across the stage, adding to the mystique of the night.

The northwest winds will slow their dance to a gentle sway, becoming light as the evening unfolds. As for temperatures, they’ll be dipping to a comfy 12°C – perfect for an evening stroll or some star gazing.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

Curious about the next act in our weather saga? You’ll have to wait until tomorrow for that revelation. Until then, enjoy the dance of the sun and clouds, feel the rhythm of the wind, and always remember – every weather day tells its own unique tale!