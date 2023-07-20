Early Morning Violence in North Core

Thunder Bay – News – A Thunder Bay man was arrested following a stabbing incident in the north core of Thunder Bay city early on Thursday morning.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, in response to reports of a recent stabbing.

Upon arrival, police learned that the male victim and the accused knew each other and had been conversing outside before the incident occurred. As they were about to part ways, the victim was assaulted and sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Paramedics from Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Swift Arrest Near the Scene

Within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene, officers located and arrested the male suspect without incident near the scene of the crime. The accused was then transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Charges and Penalties

The accused, 35-year-old Felton Earl Sakanee of Thunder Bay, is charged with Assault with a Weapon and two counts of Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

Assault with a Weapon is a serious offence under the Canadian Criminal Code. If convicted, the accused could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Failure to Comply with a Probation Order is also a criminal offence, and upon conviction, can result in a prison term of up to 18 months.

Sakanee appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Thursday, July 20, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date set.