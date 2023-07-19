Whitesand and Armstrong – Weather – Good morning, Whitesand and Armstrong! The weather today is presenting a bit of an enigma with fog patches set to dissipate in the morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies. Let’s break down what you can expect:

Daytime: Foggy Start, Cloudy Skies, and High of 20

We’re starting the day with some fog patches, but these are expected to dissipate as the morning progresses. This will give way to mainly cloudy skies that will prevail throughout the day. Temperatures will be comfortable with a high of 20 degrees, perfect for an afternoon stroll or some light yard work.

UV Index: High Levels Necessitate Sun Safety Measures

Despite the cloudy forecast, today’s UV index is expected to hit 6, which is considered high. Make sure to apply sunscreen, especially during midday hours when the sun is at its strongest, and remember to wear a hat and protective clothing if you’re planning to be outside for extended periods.

Nightfall: Partly Cloudy with Recurring Fog Patches and a Low of 10

As we head into the evening, the skies will become partly cloudy. In an interesting twist, fog patches are expected to develop overnight. Make sure to drive safely and use your fog lights if you’re planning on being on the road. The overnight low will be a cool 10 degrees, so a light sweater may be needed for any late-night activities.

That’s all for today’s weather update for Whitesand and Armstrong. Make sure to stay safe in the fog, enjoy the comfortable temperatures, and prepare for a cool evening. Tune in tomorrow for more weather updates!