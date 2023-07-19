Thunder Bay – Weather – Good morning Thunder Bay! Today’s weather script reads like an intriguing drama. Clouds are steadily marching in, showers are gearing up for an afternoon show, and thunder might just pull off a surprise performance.

Act 1: Daytime Developments

As the day unfurls, the clouds will be playing the lead role, growing in number and intensity. But, what’s a play without some action? A few showers are prepping for their appearance this afternoon, adding a splash of suspense to the scene.

And keep an eye out for that plot twist: there’s a risk of a thunderstorm stealing the spotlight later this afternoon. However, our foggy morning companion is set to make a quiet exit soon, letting the other characters enjoy their moments.

Despite all the action, our faithful thermometer stays relatively cool, rising only to a modest 15°C. The UV index is following suit, maintaining a moderate performance at level 5.

Act 2: Evening Extravaganza

Our evening narrative continues with the lingering presence of showers, which should take their final bow late in the evening. However, they’ve left a 30% chance of a surprise encore in their contract.

The clouds remain a steadfast backdrop, maintaining the atmospheric mood, and the possibility of a thunderstorm continues to loom, just to keep you on your toes.

As the night deepens, expect a dip in temperatures to a cool 11°C. Don’t be surprised if you need to reach for that extra blanket!

Tomorrow’s Teaser

What will the weather storyline bring tomorrow? That’s a tale for another day. For now, enjoy the cloudy drama, anticipate the potential showers, and keep an ear out for the thunder’s roar.