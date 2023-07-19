Thunder Bay Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy, Aaden Pelly.

Aaden was last seen by his family on July 18th, 2023, on Christina Street East at around 11:00 a.m.

Described as an indigenous male, Aaden stands about 6′ 5″ tall and has a thin build. He has a light complexion, brown wavy hair, and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded sweater and a black cap.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Aaden’s whereabouts to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The search for Aaden Pelly is ongoing, and any assistance from the public can significantly aid in bringing him home safely.