Edmonton Resident and Alberta Transportation Company Face Numerous Charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has filed multiple charges following the conclusion of its investigation into a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, near Wawa.

On November 29, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., officers from the Superior East OPP Detachment responded to a severe two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, about 40 kilometres north of Wawa.

The collision involved a northbound pick-up truck and a southbound commercial motor vehicle, which resulted in the death of 33-year-old Christian CASAVANT from Wawa at the scene.

The in-depth investigation was supported by members of the North East and North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement teams and the Superior East Crime Unit. Assistance was also provided by Alberta Transportation and the Edmonton Police Service.

Following the investigation, GAGANDEEP SINGH, a 23-year-old Edmonton resident, faces a raft of charges:

Careless Driving Causing Death

Fail to Remain

Fail to Maintain Daily Log – five counts

Fail to Record Malfunction Code Information – six counts

Fail to Ensure Electronic Logging Device (ELD) in Good Working Order, Properly Calibrated, and Maintained – six counts

Enter Inaccurate Information in Record – two counts

Exceed 13 Hours Driving Time Without 8 Hours Off – two counts

Drive After 14 Hours on Duty Without 8 Hours Off

Drive After 16 Hours Since Last Break Without 8 Hours Off – three counts

Additionally, Anttal Transportation Ltd. of Edmonton has been charged with Permit Person to Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle not in Accordance with the Regulations, with 12 counts in total.

Both Gagandeep Singh and Anttal Transportation Ltd. are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa on October 5, 2023.

Another individual, 30-year-old Sakshi KAUSHAL of Edmonton, is charged with Obstruct Peace Officer. Kaushal is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa on August 14, 2023.

The OPP’s ongoing commitment to traffic safety led to the thorough investigation and subsequent charges in this tragic case.