Sioux Lookout – Weather – Sioux Lookout, prepare for a day that’s looking a bit grey around the edges, but with a few surprises sprinkled in to keep things interesting. We’ve got a menu of weather elements to whet your meteorological appetites.

Cloudy Entrée with Shower and Thunder Accents

Main course today: Clouds, served generously throughout the day. To add a bit of flavor, there’s a 40% chance of showers later this morning and this afternoon.

The weather chef also added a dash of thunderstorm risk to the mix. Just to keep our palates intrigued, you know? But worry not, any remaining fog patches from the morning special should dissipate soon enough.

As for the temperature, it’s going to be a palatable 20°C. The UV index is being considerate today, rating at a moderate 5, so don’t go too heavy on the sunblock.

Evening Showers and Overnight Fog Patches Dessert

Moving on to our evening course, we’re sticking with the tried-and-true main ingredient – mainly cloudy. There’s still a 40% chance of showers, just in case you haven’t had your fill yet.

As the night unfolds, our special dish makes a comeback – fog patches will develop overnight. It’s the ideal weather dessert for those who enjoy a dash of mystery in the air.

The low? A cool 11°C. It might be a good night to dust off that light sweater you’ve been saving for a “cool” occasion.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

What’s cooking for tomorrow’s weather, you ask? Well, we can’t reveal the secret recipe just yet! So, for now, savor the clouds, enjoy the sporadic showers, and prepare for a bit of foggy drama.