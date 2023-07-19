KENORA – WEATHER – Hello, Kenora! Our clouds have decided to throw a little party today and have invited showers and the possibility of thunder. Unfortunately, they’ve left our friend, the sun, off the guest list.

Daytime Drizzle

We start the day off with a few showers. However, they’ll be taking their leave by late morning, making way for the clouds to rule the roost. Yet, the chances of those party-loving showers making a comeback are pretty solid at 60%. Could they bring the thunder? It’s a risk we’ll have to take!

The local amount of rainfall could range from 10 to 20 mm, perfect for those of you who enjoy the fresh smell of rain-soaked earth. The high for the day will be a comfortable 20°C – jacket weather for some, shorts for others.

The UV index is showing some restraint today, resting at a moderate 5. So, even though you might not need the shades, keep that sunscreen handy!

Evening Ensemble and Overnight Overture

Tonight, the clouds continue their reign with a 60% chance of showers, mainly early in the evening. The risk of a thunderstorm remains, but it should dissipate as the night progresses.

The real showstopper, though, is the development of fog patches overnight. A bit of a murky plot twist, don’t you think? With the mercury dropping to a cool 13°C, it’s the ideal setting for a cozy evening with a good book or a binge-worthy series.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

As for tomorrow, well, we won’t spoil the suspense. For now, grab your raincoats and enjoy the moody atmospheric performance put on by our clouds and their rain and thunder buddies!