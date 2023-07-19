Fort Frances – WEATHER – Welcome to a day in Fort Frances where the weather has decided to put on its dancing shoes. We’ve got showers, the rumbling rhythm of possible thunder, and fog twirling in the wings.

The Day’s Dramatic Dance Routine

Our day starts with the rhythmic patter of showers, partnered closely with the rumble of a potential thunderstorm. These dancers are not known for their subtlety, so you can expect a local amount of rain in the 30 to 40 mm range.

Our South Wind, usually a strong soloist, will be easing up later this morning, transitioning into a gentle waltz at 20 km/h before becoming light. The day will reach a high of 21°C, but with a Humidex of 25°C, you might feel like you’re doing a bit of a salsa yourself.

The UV index is playing it cool today, pirouetting at a moderate 5. So, keep your sun protection nearby, but you don’t need to tango with the SPF 100.

Evening Ensemble and Foggy Finale

Tonight, the weather ensemble continues with the cloudy backdrop, maintaining the drama. There’s a 70% chance of early evening showers, dropping to a 30% chance later in the evening. Our thunder may also make a brief cameo early in the evening before taking its bow.

As the curtain draws, fog patches will develop overnight, delivering a soft and ethereal closing number to our weather ballet. With temperatures descending to a low of 13°C, it’s an ideal night to wrap yourself in a cozy blanket and enjoy the performance from your window.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

What choreography has the weather in store for us tomorrow? Only time will tell. Until then, enjoy today’s rainfall rhapsody, stay dry, and remember – every weather dance is a dance worth experiencing!