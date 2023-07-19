Dryden – Weather – Vermilion Bay and Dryden folks, gear up for a day of meteorological melodies, as the weather gods have arranged for an encore performance by our very own ‘Showers Band’, backed by the ever-popular ‘Cloud Ensemble’, and featuring a special appearance by ‘Thunder’.

A Showery Serenade

Our day opens with a matinee performance by a few showers, scheduled to take their final bow near noon. But don’t be disheartened, ‘Showers Band’ fans! The chance of a comeback performance stands at a strong 60%.

Bringing some unexpected rhythm, we’ve also got a risk of thunder showing up to jam. And for all the rain gauge enthusiasts out there, local amounts could range between a respectable 20 to 30 mm.

The mercury won’t be doing any solos today, preferring to blend into the chorus at a moderate 18°C. The UV index is also keeping things mellow with a score of 5, just enough to warrant some sun protection.

Cloudy Concerto and Foggy Finale

As night falls, the ‘Cloud Ensemble’ will be taking center stage, maintaining their presence in the sky. The chance of evening showers continues at 60%, with a risk of thunder making an early appearance.

Just when you think the concert is over, the fog patches will start developing overnight, adding an atmospheric encore to an already dramatic performance. And with a low of 13°C, it’s the perfect night to curl up with a warm beverage and enjoy the show from your cozy abode.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

What melodies will the weather play tomorrow? Stay tuned, for the symphony of the skies never truly ends. For now, enjoy today’s meteorological concert and don’t forget your raincoat!