Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden residents! Our local weather will be presenting a balance of clouds and sun today, with a high temperature of 22 degrees. There’s also a possibility of showers before dawn tomorrow. Here are the complete details:

Daytime: Early Clouds to Give Way to Mixed Conditions, High of 22 Expected

We start our day with cloudy conditions, but by late morning, we should see a transition to a mix of sun and cloud. The maximum temperature for the day is predicted to be a warm 22 degrees. This mild weather is perfect for those who want to enjoy outdoor activities!

High UV Index: Remember Your Sun Protection!

Today’s UV index is forecasted at 7, indicating a high risk from unprotected sun exposure. Please remember to take precautions such as applying sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and making use of sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Nighttime: Partly Cloudy with a 30% Chance of Pre-Dawn Showers. Low 12

The evening should remain partly cloudy, turning cloudier towards midnight. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers occurring before morning, so if you have any outdoor plans, please keep that in mind! We’re looking at a low of 12 degrees for tonight.

That’s all for today’s weather update for Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Stay safe, enjoy the pleasant temperatures, and don’t forget your umbrella for the potential overnight showers!