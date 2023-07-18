Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather forecast today predicts a mix of sun and clouds, alongside a moderate temperature profile and high UV index. Here’s what you can expect:

Daytime: Cloudy Morning Shifts to Mixed Skies, High of 22 Expected

The day is set to start on a cloudy note but don’t worry, the sun is expected to make an appearance as the morning progresses. The temperatures will climb to a comfortable high of 22 degrees, making for a pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors.

High Humidity: Prepare for a ‘Feels-Like’ Temperature of 25

Although the thermometer will read 22 degrees, the high humidity will make it feel closer to 25 degrees. It’s a good idea to dress in light, breathable fabrics and to stay hydrated throughout the day.

UV Index: High Levels Warrant Sun Protection Measures

With a UV index of 7, which is classified as high, it’s necessary to take precautions to protect your skin from the sun. This includes wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen, seeking shade during peak sun intensity hours, and donning sunglasses and a hat.

Nightfall: Partly Cloudy with a Cool Low of 9

The skies will remain partly cloudy as we transition into the evening, offering ideal conditions for those who enjoy a spot of stargazing. Nighttime temperatures are predicted to dip to a cool 9 degrees, perfect for a relaxing evening stroll or sitting out on the patio.

That’s all for today’s weather update in Thunder Bay. Enjoy the mixed skies, stay protected under the high UV index, and prepare for a comfortable evening ahead. Stay tuned for more weather updates and stay safe!