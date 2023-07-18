Community Tip Leads to Traffic Stop and Arrest; Charges Include Driving Under Suspension

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay resident has been charged with impaired operation following a report from a concerned citizen, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on July 18, 2023, members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment received a traffic complaint indicating a possible impaired driver. Officers subsequently conducted patrols, located the suspect vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that the driver was impaired. He was then arrested on the spot.

Cody EWING MILLARD, 30 years old, from Thunder Bay, now faces charges of Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) and Driving While Under Suspension. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, the penalties for impaired operation can include fines, imprisonment, and mandatory minimum sentences. Further, driving while under suspension is a serious offense that could result in additional fines and an increased period of suspension.

MILLARD received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

He is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 8, 2023.

The OPP continues to urge the public to report suspected impaired drivers. Their commitment to removing alcohol or drug-impaired drivers from our roads remains strong, driven by enforcement efforts and public education initiatives. If anyone suspects an impaired driver, they should immediately call 9-1-1.