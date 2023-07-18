Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Outbreak – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group have officially declared a respiratory outbreak, specifically COVID-19, at St. Joseph’s Hospital – 4 South – Transitional Care, located at 35 Algoma St. N.

In response to the outbreak, various measures have been implemented within the affected area of the facility. Restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities, and visitation will remain in effect until further notice. Individuals seeking additional information regarding these restrictions are encouraged to contact the facility directly.

To mitigate the spread of infections to vulnerable individuals who are at a higher risk of severe outcomes, TBDHU strongly advises the public to refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other high-risk settings when feeling unwell.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit underscores the importance of personal preventative measures to avoid contracting and transmitting infections. These measures include:

Staying at home when feeling sick. Wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor spaces, particularly when in the vicinity of vulnerable individuals or during the recovery phase from an illness. Ensuring up-to-date influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations. Practicing frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water. Alternatively, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers is also effective. Covering coughs or sneezes with the upper sleeve if tissues are not readily available. Familiarizing oneself with the Ontario screening tool to self-assess and determine appropriate actions.

For the latest information on current outbreaks, interested individuals can visit the TBDHU website at https://www.tbdhu.com/outbreaks.