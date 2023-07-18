Greetings, Sioux Lookout! Today, the weather is slated to be a blend of clouds and sunshine, with a comparatively mild night in store. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Daytime: A Mixture of Sun and Cloud, High of 21 Predicted

Today’s weather is set to start cloudy but should transition to a mixture of sun and cloud later in the morning. We are expecting a comfortable high temperature of 21 degrees, making it a fine day to enjoy outdoor activities.

High UV Index: Don’t Forget Your Sunscreen!

With the UV index reaching 7 today, which is considered high, it’s crucial to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. Remember to apply a generous amount of sunscreen, put on a hat and wear protective clothing if you’re planning to spend an extended period outside.

Nighttime: Partly Cloudy Skies, Low of 10 Expected

As the day turns to night, the skies are predicted to be partly cloudy, making it a great evening for stargazing if the clouds permit. The temperature is expected to dip to a low of 10 degrees.

That concludes today’s weather outlook for Sioux Lookout. Make the most of this day with its blend of sun and cloud, and stay safe under the high UV conditions. As night falls, a mild evening awaits you, perfect for some late-night relaxation. Stay tuned for more updates, and stay safe!