SACHIGO LAKE – Good day, Sachigo Lake residents! It looks like the clouds have decided to hang around for a bit longer. Let’s see what the day holds for us:

Daytime: Cloudy, High 20.

We’re expecting a mostly overcast day with a high of around 20 degrees. It may not be the brightest of days, but the temperature is still very comfortable for this time of the year.

UV Index 4: Moderate Risk of Harm from Unprotected Sun Exposure.

Despite the cloud cover, the UV index will reach a moderate level of 4. This means that there is a moderate risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Remember to apply sunscreen if you’re planning to spend an extended period outdoors, even if it doesn’t seem very sunny.

Nighttime: Mainly Cloudy, Clearing near Midnight, Low 10.

The clouds are expected to stick around into the night, but they should start to clear up near midnight. Temperatures will drop to a cool 10 degrees. It might be a good idea to bring out a light jacket or sweater if you’re planning on being out late.

Stay safe and enjoy your day, Sachigo Lake residents! Remember, a bit of cloud cover doesn’t mean you can skimp on the sunscreen. Keep tuned for more weather updates.