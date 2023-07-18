Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault, Banned from Deer Lake Reserve Following Release on Bail

DEER LAKE First Nation – In Deer Lake Indian Reserve, a troubling incident has led to the arrest of a school teacher from Toronto. On Friday, July 14, 2023, officers of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) responded to a reported sexual assault.

The alleged victim, an Indigenous female student, reported that she was sexually assaulted by a white male teacher who had come to the Reserve for summer school. After a thorough investigation, NAPS officers arrested 40-year-old POURIA TABAEINI of Toronto.

TABAEINI has been criminally charged with sexual assault. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, if convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The penalties upon conviction could be influenced by various factors, including the circumstances of the crime and the accused’s past criminal record.

TABAEINI was detained overnight at the local NAPS detachment and subsequently released on a $500 no deposit bail on Saturday, July 15, 2023, by Her Worship, Justice of the Peace Denette Ellard.

As part of his release conditions, TABAEINI was ordered not to make any contact with the victim and to stay away from Deer Lake, barring court appearances.

Deer Lake Chief & Council however have issued a Band Council Resolution (BCR) barring TABAEINI from the community.

TABAEINI is scheduled for a court appearance in Deer Lake on September 19, 2023.

Please note that the allegations against him are still unproven in court