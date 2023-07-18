Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Hello Wasaho Cree Nation! An overcast day is ahead but don’t worry, we’ll be welcoming clear skies by evening. Let’s take a closer look:

Daytime: Overcast with a High of 17.

It may be a bit gloomy out today as the forecast predicts an overcast sky. However, with a comfortable high of 17 degrees, it’s a great day for indoor activities or even a cool, shaded walk outdoors.

UV Index 4: Moderate Risk of Harm from Unprotected Sun Exposure.

Despite the overcast conditions, the UV index is expected to reach a moderate level of 4. Remember, clouds can’t block all UV radiation. So, make sure to wear protective clothing, sunglasses, and don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re heading outside.

Nighttime: Clearing in the Evening with a Low of 9.

The cloud cover will start to break by evening, setting the stage for a clear night. As the temperature drops to 9 degrees, you might need a sweater if you’re out stargazing or enjoying a late-night stroll.

Remember, Wasaho Cree Nation, sun safety is important, even on cloudy days. Stay updated with us for more weather news. Enjoy your day!