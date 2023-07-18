THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As of this update, the Northwest Region is grappling with 39 active fires. Out of these fires, five are not under control, three fires are being held, two fires are under control, and 29 fires are being observed, demanding constant vigilance from firefighting teams.

No New Fires Confirmed

Fortunately, no new fires were reported in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 18. This provides a temporary respite for firefighters who continue to battle the existing blazes.

Fire Hazard Conditions

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is primarily low, offering some relief. However, certain areas, such as Red Lake, Thunder Bay, and northeast of Lake Nipigon, experience pockets of moderate hazard. Firefighters remain on high alert across the region.

Fires of Note

Sioux Lookout 33

Location: Western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park

Size: 60,394 hectares

Status: Not under control

Firefighters are diligently establishing hose lines, while helicopter bucketing operations provide crucial support to contain the fire’s spread.

Sioux Lookout 44

Location: West side of Lake St. Joseph

Size: Currently being held at 6,730 hectares

Status: Being held

Firefighters are focused on establishing hose lines in priority areas to keep the fire contained.

Nipigon 19

Location: Northwest of Ogoki Lake

Size: 10,182 hectares

Status: Not under control

Firefighting crews are making commendable progress by establishing hose lines and working alongside helicopter bucket machines to limit the fire’s spread. Infrared scanning is employed to identify hotspots along the fire’s perimeter.

Red Lake 28

Location: 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation

Size: 19,177 hectares

Status: Not under control

Firefighters are dedicatedly establishing hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide crucial support. Infrared scanning is utilized to identify hotspots and ensure effective firefighting efforts.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

To ensure the safety of all, it is essential to move close to the shore when waterbombers approach a body of water. By doing so, waterbombers can perform their scoop without any hazards. Remember, a waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety risk.No Drone Zone

Flying drones around forest fires is strictly prohibited and poses significant risks to pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. It is both dangerous and illegal. Please prioritize safety and refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

If you come across a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911 immediately to report the incident and ensure swift response from authorities. Your prompt action can make a significant difference in containing the fire and protecting lives and property.