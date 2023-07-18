THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As of this update, the Northwest Region is grappling with 39 active fires. Out of these fires, five are not under control, three fires are being held, two fires are under control, and 29 fires are being observed, demanding constant vigilance from firefighting teams.
No New Fires Confirmed
Fortunately, no new fires were reported in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 18. This provides a temporary respite for firefighters who continue to battle the existing blazes.
Fire Hazard Conditions
The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is primarily low, offering some relief. However, certain areas, such as Red Lake, Thunder Bay, and northeast of Lake Nipigon, experience pockets of moderate hazard. Firefighters remain on high alert across the region.
Fires of Note
- Sioux Lookout 33
- Location: Western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park
- Size: 60,394 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Firefighters are diligently establishing hose lines, while helicopter bucketing operations provide crucial support to contain the fire’s spread.
- Sioux Lookout 44
- Location: West side of Lake St. Joseph
- Size: Currently being held at 6,730 hectares
- Status: Being held
- Firefighters are focused on establishing hose lines in priority areas to keep the fire contained.
- Nipigon 19
- Location: Northwest of Ogoki Lake
- Size: 10,182 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Firefighting crews are making commendable progress by establishing hose lines and working alongside helicopter bucket machines to limit the fire’s spread. Infrared scanning is employed to identify hotspots along the fire’s perimeter.
- Red Lake 28
- Location: 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation
- Size: 19,177 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Firefighters are dedicatedly establishing hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide crucial support. Infrared scanning is utilized to identify hotspots and ensure effective firefighting efforts.
Stay Clear of Waterbombers
- To ensure the safety of all, it is essential to move close to the shore when waterbombers approach a body of water. By doing so, waterbombers can perform their scoop without any hazards. Remember, a waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety risk.No Drone Zone
- Flying drones around forest fires is strictly prohibited and poses significant risks to pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. It is both dangerous and illegal. Please prioritize safety and refrain from flying drones near forest fires.
Report a Wildland Fire
If you come across a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911 immediately to report the incident and ensure swift response from authorities. Your prompt action can make a significant difference in containing the fire and protecting lives and property.