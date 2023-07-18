THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a recent incident at Centennial Park, the Muskeg Express train ride experienced a derailment due to a newly replaced wheel malfunction. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The issue has been promptly repaired; however, in compliance with regulations, the derailment was immediately reported to the Technical Safety and Standards Authority (T.S.S.A). It is estimated that the T.S.S.A’s thorough review of the incident will take approximately three weeks to complete. Consequently, the train will remain out of service until the T.S.S.A review concludes.

It is worth noting that the Muskeg Express previously encountered a derailment in 2021. Following a comprehensive assessment and necessary corrective measures, the train operated without any issues throughout 2022.

The City’s Parks & Open Spaces Section has stated that an official announcement regarding the reopening of the ride will be made in due course.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay tuned for updates on the Muskeg Express train ride’s availability as the T.S.S.A carries out its review to ensure the safe operation of this popular attraction at Centennial Park.