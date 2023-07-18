Greetings Kenora! The weather forecast for today is quite a mixed bag, with clouds making way for some sunshine during the day, but they may return later at night with a small chance of showers. Here are the details:

Daytime: From Cloudy to Partial Sunshine with High of 24, Humidex of 27.

Today, expect a transformation from a cloudy morning to a mix of sun and cloud later in the day. With a high temperature of 24 degrees, it’s a good day to enjoy the outdoors. However, keep in mind that the humidex is expected to reach 27, so it might feel a bit more humid than the actual temperature suggests.

UV Index 7: High Risk of Harm from Unprotected Sun Exposure.

Today’s UV index is expected to be 7, which means a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Be sure to apply sunscreen, wear a hat and use sunglasses to protect your eyes. Remember that sunburn isn’t just a summer problem, it can happen anytime.

Nighttime: Partly Cloudy, with a 30% Chance of Showers Overnight. Low of 11.

As we move into the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy. However, clouds are expected to increase around midnight with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. The low will be around 11 degrees, so it might be a good idea to keep a light jacket handy if you plan to be out late.

That’s all for today’s weather update, Kenora! Stay safe and enjoy the changing weather conditions.