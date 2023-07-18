Fort Frances Weather: A Cloudy Morning Transitions to Sun, with Showers Possible Overnight

Good morning, Fort Frances! Today’s forecast predicts an initial cloud cover that will give way to sun, along with potential showers overnight. The following is a detailed analysis:

Daytime: Morning Clouds to Clear, High of 22 Expected with Humidex of 25

The weather will begin as cloudy, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning. We are expecting a high temperature of 22 degrees today, with a humidex making it feel closer to 25 degrees. It’s a warm day ahead!

UV Index Peaks: Protection Against the Sun is Crucial!

The UV index is anticipated to reach 8 today, which is considered very high. We remind everyone to take necessary precautions against sun exposure, including applying sunscreen, wearing hats and protective clothing, and using sunglasses for eye protection.

Nighttime: Partly Cloudy with 30% Chance of Overnight Showers, Low of 12

As we move into the evening, expect partly cloudy skies becoming cloudier around midnight. There is a 30 percent chance of showers during the overnight hours, so if you’re out and about, you may want to keep an umbrella handy. The forecasted low is a mild 12 degrees.

That concludes today’s weather outlook for Fort Frances. Stay prepared, enjoy the lovely weather, and remember your sun protection during the day and perhaps a light jacket or umbrella for the cooler evening hours.

