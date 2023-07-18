Good morning, Fort Frances! Today’s forecast predicts an initial cloud cover that will give way to sun, along with potential showers overnight. The following is a detailed analysis:

Daytime: Morning Clouds to Clear, High of 22 Expected with Humidex of 25

The weather will begin as cloudy, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning. We are expecting a high temperature of 22 degrees today, with a humidex making it feel closer to 25 degrees. It’s a warm day ahead!

UV Index Peaks: Protection Against the Sun is Crucial!

The UV index is anticipated to reach 8 today, which is considered very high. We remind everyone to take necessary precautions against sun exposure, including applying sunscreen, wearing hats and protective clothing, and using sunglasses for eye protection.

Nighttime: Partly Cloudy with 30% Chance of Overnight Showers, Low of 12

As we move into the evening, expect partly cloudy skies becoming cloudier around midnight. There is a 30 percent chance of showers during the overnight hours, so if you’re out and about, you may want to keep an umbrella handy. The forecasted low is a mild 12 degrees.

That concludes today’s weather outlook for Fort Frances. Stay prepared, enjoy the lovely weather, and remember your sun protection during the day and perhaps a light jacket or umbrella for the cooler evening hours.