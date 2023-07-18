OTTAWA – SPORTS – We’re here to talk about the one and only Davis Lamb, who’s gearing up for the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, aiming for a hat trick of victories.

Flashback to a year ago, Lamb was just another face in the crowd at the PGA TOUR Canada’s Osprey Valley Open. His performance was a mixed bag, shooting a 65 and a 75 over four days, and ending up in a tie for 32nd place. But for a rookie, it was a step in the right direction, marking his best performance at the time.

Fast forward to today, and Lamb’s tale has taken a dramatic turn. He started the season as a conditionally exempt player, but after qualifying for the ATB Classic, he made history by becoming the first open qualifier to win on PGA TOUR Canada. And he didn’t stop there! He followed up with another victory at the Quebec Open, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Tyler McCumber in 2018.

In his two victories and eight official rounds, Lamb has shot under-par in all eight, including a closing 63 last Sunday that catapulted him to the top of the Fortinet Cup standings.

This week, he’s setting his sights on a third consecutive win at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open. If he pulls it off, he’ll earn automatic promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour, a goal he’s had his eye on since the start of the season.

But the road ahead isn’t easy. This week marks the first time Tour players will visit Eagle Creek, a course designed by World Golf Hall of Fame member Ken Venturi. Lamb’s first impression of the course? “It’s fantastic,” he said, “It’s definitely a demanding golf course. I think the greens will speed up, firm up, over the course of the week. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great test over four days.”

Lamb currently leads nine Tour statistical categories, including scoring average (66.0), par-3 scoring average (2.72) and par-4 scoring average (3.80). When asked about the difference between his performance last year and now, he credits his improvement to his putter.

As we approach the halfway mark of the season, Lamb holds a commanding 407-point lead over Étienne Papineau in the Fortinet Cup chase. He’s hoping to extend that lead this week as players continue to vie for a piece of the $100,000 player bonus pool.

So, folks, keep your eyes on Davis Lamb. He’s not just playing for another win, he’s playing for a place in the Korn Ferry Tour. And if his performance so far is anything to go by, he’s got a good shot at making it. Stay tuned for more updates from the Commissionaires Ottawa Open. This is going to be one for the books!