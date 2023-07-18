Armstrong and Whitesand – Weather – Greetings Armstrong and Whitesand residents! It seems we’re in for a bit of a sunnier outlook as we move into the new day. Here’s what you can expect:

Daytime: From Cloudy to a Mix of Sun and Cloud, High 22.

The day will start cloudy but, as the morning progresses, the clouds will start to break up. This will lead to a lovely mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to rise to a comfortable high of 22 degrees, providing a perfect day for outdoor activities.

UV Index 7: High Risk of Harm from Unprotected Sun Exposure.

Despite the initial cloud cover, the UV index is predicted to reach a high level of 7. This indicates a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. If you’re planning on taking advantage of the sunshine, be sure to protect your skin. Apply sunscreen, wear a hat, and try to avoid the midday sun when the UV radiation is most intense.

Nighttime: Partly Cloudy, Low 8.

As night falls, the sky will remain partly cloudy, giving a beautiful backdrop for the stars to shine through. Temperatures will drop to a low of 8 degrees, making it a pleasantly cool evening.

Enjoy the break from the clouds, Armstrong and Whitesand! Make sure to protect yourself from the sun’s rays and take advantage of the pleasant temperatures. As always, stay tuned for more weather updates.