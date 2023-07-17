Sault Ste. Marie – Wildfire Update – In the Northeast Region, there are currently 27 active wildland fires. Out of these fires, seven are under control, and 20 are being observed.

No new fires were confirmed in the region today.

Fire Updates

Sudbury 24

Confirmed yesterday afternoon

Location: South point of Panache Lake, 2 km east of Bassoon Lake

Size: 0.1 hectare

Status: OUT (under control)

Fire Hazard Conditions

The fire hazard in the Northeast Region varies across different areas. South of Wawa, Chapleau, and Timmins, the fire hazard is low to moderate. North of Wawa, Chapleau, and Timmins, the fire hazard ranges from low to high. Areas from Sault Ste. Marie east along the north shore of Lake Huron to Sudbury and south along Georgian Bay to Mactier have moderate to high fire hazard values. For detailed fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

Cochrane 7

Confirmed on June 2

Location: Northeast of Lake Abitibi

Size: 37,742 hectares

Status: Under control

Ontario FireRanger Crews and a 20-person crew of forest firefighters from Mexico are dedicated to this fire.

Implementation Orders

Due to a decrease in fire behavior and the effectiveness of fire suppression activities, the MNRF’s Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District will be reopening access on the Translimit Road between Cochrane and Quebec to traffic. However, specific restrictions outlined in the implementation order remain in place for the Crossover and Eades Roads, as well as township restrictions covering the area of the Cochrane 7 fire. For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map.

Safety Reminders

Stay clear of waterbombers:

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore to ensure their safe scoop.

Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

No Drone Zone:

Flying drones around forest fires is dangerous and illegal.

Drone activity near forest fires can put the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.