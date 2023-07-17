Whitesand and Armstrong – Weather – If you’ve been craving for a taste of British weather, today’s your lucky day!

Today: A Grey Day with a Chance of Thunderstorms – High of 18

Today we’re dealing with a mostly grey palette as the clouds take centre stage. But wait, there’s more – they come bearing a 60 percent chance of showers. No need to water the plants today! If that wasn’t enough, we’re also rolling the dice with a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm. It seems the sky is planning its very own afternoon show! Amidst all this, the mercury will still manage to touch a comfortable 18 degrees.

UV Index at a Moderate 4: You Still Need That Sunscreen, Folks!

Don’t let the clouds fool you – the UV index is still at a moderate 4 today. That’s Mother Nature’s way of reminding us that cloudy does not mean UV-free. So keep that sunscreen handy, even if you’re wearing your raincoat.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a Sprinkling of Showers – Low of 8

When night falls, the clouds decide to stick around, but the chances of showers reduce to a friendly 30 percent. A soft lullaby of raindrops might be on the cards tonight. And to wrap it all up, we have a cosy low of 8 degrees to snuggle into.

So there you have it, Whitesand and Armstrong – a day full of clouds, showers, and a potential afternoon thunderstorm! Enjoy the rhythmic pitter-patter, and remember, the best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain! Stay dry and keep smiling!