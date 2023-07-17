ATIKOKAN – NEWS – In a response to a traffic complaint at the Seine River Pow Wow, Atikokan Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested an alleged impaired driver.

On July 16, 2023, around 7:00 pm, the Atikokan OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver departing from the Seine River. The officers located the vehicle near Mine Center and initiated a traffic stop. The driver underwent roadside testing, which led to his arrest. The suspect was then transported to the Atikokan Detachment where he was subjected to additional testing upon demand.

The accused, 55-year-old Sheldon Whitecrow from Devlin, Ontario, has been charged with:

Impaired Operation – Alcohol

Operation Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 plus

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, impaired operation charges are leveled when an individual operates a vehicle while their ability to do so is impaired by alcohol or a drug. The “Operation Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 plus” charge is given when the amount of alcohol in the driver’s blood exceeds 80 milligrams in 100 milliliters of blood. If convicted, the penalties can range from fines to jail time, as well as a potential driving prohibition.

Following his arrest, Whitecrow received a 90-day driving suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. He was later released by the police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on August 31, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The OPP urges the public to drink responsibly and always have a plan to return home safely. Impaired driving poses a severe threat to public safety. If you notice an impaired driver, immediately call 911. Remember, everyone has a role to play in ensuring road safety.