Monday Night: Continued Cloud Cover with 30% Chance of Showers, Low 10

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we prepare to close out the day, it seems that our umbrellas will continue to be our best friends. The weather tonight and tomorrow suggests a continuation of showers with even a possible thunderstorm on the horizon.

Tonight: Showers Early with Risk of Thunderstorms, Low 11.

Our evening starts with showers, expected to clear out early. However, the skies will remain cloudy throughout the night with a 40 percent chance of additional showers. The weather also indicates a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Tonight’s temperatures will dip down to a cool 11 degrees, so be sure to stay cozy.

Monday, July 17: Cloudy with 40% Chance of Showers, High 19.

The start of the week looks to be somewhat wet as we anticipate a 40 percent chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy with winds blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. Expect the wind to lighten around noon before picking up again in the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover and possible showers, temperatures are set to rise to a high of 19 degrees.

UV Index 5: Moderate Risk; Ensure Adequate Protection

Despite the clouds, Monday’s UV index is expected to be at a moderate level of 5. It’s recommended to use sun protection if you’re planning on being outside for extended periods. Even under cloudy skies, UV radiation can still pose a risk.

Monday Night: Continued Cloud Cover with 30% Chance of Showers, Low 10.

The clouds are sticking around into Monday night, with a slight drop in the chance of showers to 30 percent. Temperatures will cool off slightly, reaching a low of 10 degrees overnight.

Stay dry, Thunder Bay! Make sure you’re prepared for the potential rain and remember to protect your skin from the UV radiation. Tune in for more weather updates!