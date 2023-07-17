OTTAWA – SPORTS – In 2024 The Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club will conclude the mountain bike competitions by hosting their first Canadian Championships on September 7 for the Cross-Country Marathon (XCM).

This will be the first time the championships will be held in Thunder Bay!

Cycling Canada is thrilled to unveil its comprehensive calendar of Canadian Championship events for 2024, spanning across the country and encompassing all cycling disciplines. The upcoming season promises a thrilling showcase of talent, bringing together the nation’s top cyclists to compete for the prestigious titles.

Anticipation for the 2024 Championships

Jolène Dupuis, the Events and Officials Manager at Cycling Canada, expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, stating, “The 2024 season is set to offer another year of exciting Canadian Championships taking place throughout the nation. These events allow us to celebrate not only our phenomenal homegrown talent but also the wider cycling community, from the local organizers, volunteers, and officials who make these events possible to the family and fans who come out in full force to create an inspiring competition atmosphere. We’re very excited to set the stage for another class of Champions to earn their spotlight next year.”

Track Championships

Kicking off the Championship season will be the Track events. From January 5-7, the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, ON, will host the Canadian Track Championships, where Para athletes will join Elite and Masters competitors. Later in the season, from March 22-24, U17 and Junior athletes will return to the Vélodrome Sylvan Adams – Centre Multisports Desjardins in Bromont, QC, for the second consecutive year, enjoying the hospitality of the Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont.

Canadian Esports Championships and Gravel Championships

On February 10-11, the Canadian Esports Championships, known for its accessibility due to its virtual nature, will take place. The event provides an opportunity for cycling enthusiasts across the country to participate. Furthermore, the second edition of the Canadian Gravel Championships will move westward to Calgary, AB, on June 16. Hosted by Deadgoat Racing, this Championship event promises an exhilarating competition.

Canadian Road Championships

After hosting the Masters in 2023, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce will welcome Elite, Junior, and Para athletes back to Saint-Georges, QC, from June 20-23 for the Canadian Road Championships. This marks two years since these categories raced in the Beauce region, setting the stage for an intense battle on the roads.

BMX, Mountain Bike, and Cross-Country Marathon Championships

The Club BMX de Vaudreuil-Soulanges in Vaudreuil-Soulanges, QC, will host the BMX Racing Championships on July 6-7, showcasing the thrilling action of this discipline. In July, the focus will shift to mountain biking, with the Canadian Cross Country Olympic (XCO) and Cross-Country Short Track (XCC) Championships taking place on July 19-21 in Kentville, NS. Trailflow Outdoor Adventures, in partnership with the Town of Kentville, will host the event for the second time. Additionally, the Enduro (EDR) Championships will be held later in the month, followed by the Downhill (DH) Championships in Sun Peaks, BC, hosted by Sun Peaks Resort and SE Racing.

The Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club will conclude the mountain bike competitions by hosting their first Canadian Championships on September 7 for the Cross-Country Marathon (XCM) in Thunder Bay, ON.

Upcoming Championships and Events

While the calendar is already packed with exciting events, there are still some Championships awaiting confirmation. Cycling Canada is currently accepting bids from organizers for the Masters Road Championships, BMX Freestyle Championships, and Cyclo-Cross Championships.

Interested parties can contact jolene.dupuis@cyclingcanada.ca to submit their bids. Cycling Canada will evaluate all applications and provide an update later in 2023. The complete events calendar will be available on the Cycling Canada website in late November, following the conclusion of the season.

Cycling enthusiasts across the nation eagerly await the thrilling battles and exceptional performances that the 2024 Canadian Championships will bring. Stay tuned for updates as Canada’s top cyclists prepare to compete for national glory.