THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A man from South Porcupine could face significant penalties beyond a mere speeding ticket after authorities discovered he had significantly exceeded his fishing limit.

While conducting traffic enforcement along Dawson Road on Saturday, July 15, an officer from the Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit spotted a pickup truck exceeding the posted speed limit of 50 km/h.

Upon approaching the male driver, the officer learned that the man was returning to his home in Timmins from a fishing trip in Sioux Lookout. A subsequent investigation revealed the man to be in possession of approximately 40 walleye over the legal limit.

Both the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are continuing their investigation into this matter. Charges against the man are pending.

Violations of fishing limits can attract significant penalties under Ontario’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, 1997. Overfishing can result in fines, imprisonment, and the suspension of fishing licenses.

The Thunder Bay Police Service and Conservation Officers urge the public to respect fishing regulations, including seasons, sanctuaries, and bag and possession limits, to ensure the preservation of our natural resources.

Members of the public who wish to report a natural resource problem, or provide information about an unsolved case, can call the Ministry’s TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

For additional information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.