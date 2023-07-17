Tonight: Continued Cloudiness and Chance of Evening Showers. Low 9

Hello Sioux Lookout! As we navigate through the day, it appears the clouds are here to stay with a chance of showers.

Today: Clouds Dominate the Sky with Potential Showers. High 19.

The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, coupled with a 40 percent chance of showers. It would be wise to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy, as the clouds may decide to rain down. The winds will blow in from the northwest at a speed of 20 km/h, turning light later in the afternoon. Despite the potential rainfall, the temperature should climb to a comfortable 19 degrees.

UV Index at 3: Moderate Sun Protection Recommended

Though the skies may be cloudy, today’s UV index is expected to be moderate at 3. It is recommended that residents use sun protection to shield against the potentially harmful UV rays, even when the sun is behind the clouds.

As we transition into the night, the cloud cover will persist with a 40 percent chance of showers possibly arriving in the evening. The temperature is expected to drop to a cooler 9 degrees, so remember to dress warmly.

That wraps up today’s weather update for Sioux Lookout. Stay dry and don’t forget your umbrella and sunscreen as you head out. Enjoy your day and tune in for more weather updates!