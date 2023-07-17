Hello Sachigo Lake! Looks like Mother Nature is feeling a little indecisive today.

Today: A Cloudy Day with Scattered Showers and Mild Winds – High of 14

Clouds are the flavor of the day, as we can expect a cloudy day with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mother Nature seems to be playing a game of Rain Roulette with us! As for our breezy friends, the winds from the north at 20 km/h will be visiting us, but fear not! They’ve decided to mellow out by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb up to a pleasant 14 degrees.

UV Index at a Low 2: A Day for Your Vampire Friends

Today’s UV index sits at a low 2, which means our friendly neighbourhood vampires can finally come out and play. So if your buddy Edward has been avoiding the sun, now would be a great time to invite him for a walk.

Tonight: More Clouds and A Game of Rain Roulette – Low of 10

As night falls, the clouds decide to stick around, making it a perfect setting for a night of stargazing… if only we could see past them! But worry not, they may bring a 30 percent chance of showers, just enough to water your garden but not drown it. The temperatures will drop to a cosy 10 degrees.

In conclusion, folks of Sachigo Lake, it’s a day of clouds, mild winds, and a possible sprinkling of rain. Remember, every cloud has a silver lining, even if we can’t see it through the raindrops. Enjoy your day, and as always, keep your brollies close!