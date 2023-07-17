Fort Frances Individual Arrested for Impaired Operation at Border Crossing

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment has arrested and charged an individual with impaired driving on July 14, 2023.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) alerted the Rainy River District OPP to a suspected impaired driver attempting to cross into Canada from the United States. Responding to the complaint, OPP officers carried out an investigation.

Following the inquiry, it was determined that the motorist was indeed impaired. Subsequently, the driver was placed under arrest and taken to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

The person arrested, 25-year-old Terrell David YERXA-MOSHER from Rainy River First Nation, now faces charges of:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, if convicted, the accused could face a minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine for the first offence. The exact penalties may vary depending on the circumstances of the case and the accused’s past record.

Following the arrest, the vehicle involved was seized for seven days, and the driver’s license of the accused was suspended for 90 days. The accused has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 21, 2023.

The OPP continues its efforts to remove drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs from Ontario roads through enforcement actions and public education initiatives. The public is reminded to report any suspected impaired drivers immediately by dialing 9-1-1.