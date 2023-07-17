THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – In the Northwest Region, two new fires were confirmed in the late afternoon of July 16:
- Nipigon 55
- Location: Northern part of Gravel River Provincial Park near Greenhedge Lake, approximately 28 km north of Pays Plat First Nation
- Size: 0.1 hectare
- Status: Not under control
- Thunder Bay 30
- Location: Thompson Island on Lake Superior, approximately 23 km south/southeast of Thunder Bay
- Size: 0.8 hectare
- Status: Not under control
Overall, there are 41 active fires in the Northwest Region. Out of these, nine are not under control, one is being held, two are under control, and 29 are being observed.
Fire Hazard Conditions
The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is mainly low, with some areas of moderate hazard in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. For detailed fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.
Fires of Note
- Sioux Lookout 33
- Location: Western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park
- Size: 60,394 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Crews are establishing hose lines, and helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.
- Sioux Lookout 44
- Location: West side of Lake St. Joseph
- Size: 6,730 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Helicopter bucketing operations continue to work on priority areas of the fire.
- Nipigon 19
- Location: Northwest of Ogoki Lake
- Size: 10,182 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Crews are establishing hose lines and making good progress alongside helicopter bucket machines to limit the fire’s spread.
- Red Lake 28
- Location: 40 km North of Lac Seul First Nation
- Size: 19,177 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Crews are establishing hose lines, and helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.
Report a Wildland Fire
To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.