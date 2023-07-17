THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – In the Northwest Region, two new fires were confirmed in the late afternoon of July 16:

Nipigon 55

Location: Northern part of Gravel River Provincial Park near Greenhedge Lake, approximately 28 km north of Pays Plat First Nation

Size: 0.1 hectare

Status: Not under control

Thunder Bay 30

Location: Thompson Island on Lake Superior, approximately 23 km south/southeast of Thunder Bay

Size: 0.8 hectare

Status: Not under control

Overall, there are 41 active fires in the Northwest Region. Out of these, nine are not under control, one is being held, two are under control, and 29 are being observed.

Fire Hazard Conditions

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is mainly low, with some areas of moderate hazard in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. For detailed fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

Sioux Lookout 33

Location: Western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park

Size: 60,394 hectares

Status: Not under control

Crews are establishing hose lines, and helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.

Sioux Lookout 44

Location: West side of Lake St. Joseph

Size: 6,730 hectares

Status: Not under control

Helicopter bucketing operations continue to work on priority areas of the fire.

Nipigon 19

Location: Northwest of Ogoki Lake

Size: 10,182 hectares

Status: Not under control

Crews are establishing hose lines and making good progress alongside helicopter bucket machines to limit the fire’s spread.

Red Lake 28

Location: 40 km North of Lac Seul First Nation

Size: 19,177 hectares

Status: Not under control

Crews are establishing hose lines, and helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.