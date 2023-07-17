KENORA – WEATHER – Good morning, Kenora! Today’s weather report comes with a slight twist. It seems the clouds have decided to host a surprise party, and you’re all invited!

Today: You Might Need Your Umbrella – And Your Thunder Buddy! High of 20

Our day kicks off under a thick blanket of clouds, with a 40% chance that they might shed a few showers. And wait, there’s more! These clouds might also be hiding a surprise thunderstorm up their sleeves, set to make an appearance late this afternoon. Make sure to have your thunder buddy on speed dial, folks! Amidst all this excitement, the wind plans to join the party from the northwest at 20 km/h. With all this action, the temperature plans to play it cool, with a high of 20 degrees.

UV Index at a Moderate 5 – The Sun’s Playing Peek-a-boo!

Our dear friend, the Sun, seems to be a little shy today, hiding behind the clouds. This means our UV index sits comfortably at a moderate 5. Don’t throw away your sunscreen just yet, the sun might just surprise us!

Tonight: Cloudy with an Encore of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low of 12

The evening plans to continue the theme of the day, with the clouds hanging around for an encore. There’s a 40% chance they’ll take another shower, and even the risk of an early thunderstorm. Be prepared for some natural pyrotechnics in the sky! The temperature will take a bow with a low of 12 degrees.

There you have it, Kenora! A day filled with cloud cover, possible showers, and the risk of a thunderstorm. Enjoy the natural light (and sound) show, and don’t forget to bring your umbrella!