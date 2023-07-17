Greetings Fort Frances! As we kick-start our day, it looks like the skies have decided to wear their cloud cover, bringing with it a slight chance of showers.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Slight Chance of Rain. High Reaching 20

The day is set to be mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers. It’s advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, just in case the skies decide to open up. The winds will be rolling in from the northwest at 20 km/h, starting from this morning. Despite the clouds and possible showers, the temperature will peak at a comfortable 20 degrees.

UV Index at Moderate 5: Moderate Sun Protection Recommended

Even under the cloud cover, the UV index for today will be moderate at 5. Residents are advised to protect against the sun’s rays, even on cloudy days, so be sure to put on that SPF before heading out!

Tonight: Clouds Continue to Dominate with Possible Evening Showers. Low Dips to 10

As night falls, the cloud cover will persist with a 30 percent chance of showers, potentially making an appearance in the evening and after midnight. The temperature will cool down to a low of 10, so be sure to dress warmly for the evening.

That’s all for today, Fort Frances. Stay dry and don’t forget to pack your rain gear and sun protection for the day ahead. Enjoy your day and stay tuned for more weather updates!