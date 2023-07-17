Greetings, Big Trout Lake! It seems our sky is planning to put on a show of fluffy clouds with a sprinkle of rain.

Today: A Bout of Clouds and Sprinkles in the Afternoon – High of 12

The curtain rises to a grand display of clouds that seem to be set on sticking around. As we move into the afternoon, there is a 40 percent chance they may get emotional and shed a few drops of rain. The wind, seemingly sympathetic to our cloudy friends, will be whistling from the north at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature will make a modest climb to 12 degrees.

UV Index at a Low 2: The Sun is Playing Hide and Seek

Folks who prefer the shade, rejoice! Today’s UV index is a low 2, perfect for those who want to give their sunscreen a day off. It seems the sun is playing a game of hide and seek with us behind the clouds.

Tonight: The Clouds Continue Their Stay – Low of 10

As night falls, the clouds are not quite ready to leave the party just yet. There’s a 40 percent chance they’ll continue their tearful performance, so keep your rain boots close. The winds, after a day of making their presence felt, will decide to take it easy in the evening. Temperatures will cool off to a comfortable 10 degrees.

In short, Big Trout Lake, prepare for a day of playful winds, dramatic clouds, and a possible light shower. As we always say, there’s no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather! Stay dry and enjoy your day!