Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Greetings to all the weather enthusiasts in Thunder Bay! Today we’re serving a buffet of weather conditions that’s sure to keep you on your toes!

Today: Mainly Sunny with a Side of Showers and Thunderstorms – High of 20

We’re starting off with a healthy helping of sunshine today, but don’t get too comfortable in your sunnies just yet! Cloudiness is planning to gatecrash late this morning, followed closely by showers. Just when you thought you had the day figured out, there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Talk about a plot twist! The south wind is slated to calm down to a light breeze early this afternoon, with a comfortable high of 20 degrees to tie it all together.

UV Index at a Moderate 5: Sunscreen is Always a Good Idea!

The UV index today stands at a moderate 5, reminding us that a little bit of sunshine still warrants some good ol’ sunscreen! So, slather it on folks, because even a cloud cover doesn’t offer 100% UV protection.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers and a Dash of Thunderstorms – Low of 12

As for tonight, the sky plans to keep it mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. So don’t stow away those umbrellas just yet! Adding some spice to the mix, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. It’s always nice to have a bit of a natural light and sound show, isn’t it? Expect a cool low of 12 degrees as you hit the hay.

So, there you have it, Thunder Bay – a day chock-full of sun, showers, and possible storms! Grab a cuppa, watch the skies, and remember, variety is the spice of life, and today, Mother Nature seems to agree! Stay safe and enjoy the show!