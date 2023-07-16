Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – Here’s a friendly tip: Keep your raincoats and umbrellas handy today. With a heavy dose of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm, we’re looking at a weather menu filled to the brim with moisture!

Today: Showers Reign Supreme with a Side of Thunderstorms – High of 19

Showers are the star of today’s show with a predicted local amount of 10 to 20 mm. It seems like Mother Nature is really letting it pour! To spice things up, she’s even added the risk of a thunderstorm to the mix. As for the wind, it’s serving up some strong gusts, becoming northwest at 30 km/h this afternoon. With a high of 19 degrees, it’s a cool, wet, and potentially electrifying day ahead!

UV Index at a Moderate 3: Sun Takes a Breather

The sun seems to be taking a break today, hiding behind the clouds and showers, resulting in a UV index of 3. While that’s considered moderate, don’t forget to wear your sun protection when heading outdoors – because every bit helps!

Tonight: Partly Cloudy Skies, A Chance of Showers and a Sprinkling of Thunderstorms – Low of 9

As we transition into the night, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. That’s right folks, the possibility of nighttime showers persists. But wait, there’s more! There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. So, you might hear some weather drama unfold as you’re tucking into dinner. The northwest wind continues to blow, gusting to 40 km/h, and we’re looking at a low of 9 degrees.

So, folks, while today’s weather might seem like a damp squib, remember every cloud (or shower in this case) has a silver lining! So, put on your favorite rainy day tunes, and let the rhythm of the rain (and possible thunderstorm) serenade you. Stay safe, Sioux Lookout!