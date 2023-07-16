BROMONT, Québec — Davis Lamb has surged to the top of the leaderboard after an impressive third round at the Québec Open powered by Videotron Business. Lamb’s stellar performance positions him as the frontrunner heading into the final round, as he aims to secure back-to-back victories on the PGA TOUR Canada.

Lamb’s Dominant Display

Davis Lamb, hailing from Bethesda, Maryland, delivered a scintillating 64 at Golf Château Bromont, propelling himself to a 15-under 195 total. Lamb’s exceptional play places him one stroke ahead of Canadian Chris R. Wilson and American Brian Richey, who are tied for second at 14-under 196. The battle for the title promises to be intense with several players within striking distance.

Lamb’s Remarkable Turnaround

Lamb faced some adversity early in his round, recording consecutive bogeys at the sixth and seventh holes. However, he quickly regained his composure and finished the front nine with two birdies. Lamb then unleashed an incredible performance on the back nine, carding six additional birdies and shooting an impressive 29.

Reflecting on his round, Lamb commented, “It was a pretty slow start today. I wasn’t really thrilled with how I was rolling the ball for about seven holes. Then something kind of clicked, and we were off to the races after that. Never disappointed with a sub-30, no matter where you are or what the conditions are. Just looking forward to moving forward with it.”

Pursuers in Close Quarters

Chris R. Wilson of Toronto and Brian Richey of Lakeland, Florida, stand tied for second place, just one stroke behind Lamb. Wilson’s solid 65 on the day kept him firmly in contention, while Richey posted an exceptional 63, marking his career-best PGA TOUR Canada score. Both players have displayed exceptional form and will undoubtedly be pushing to overtake Lamb in the final round.

Canadian Representation

Canadian golfer Joey Savoie and American David Kim join Dylan Healey in a tie for fourth place at 13-under 197. The local favorite, Savoie from La Prairie, Quebec, has thrilled the crowd with a display of six birdies on each side, keeping Canadian hopes alive.

Intense Competition Ahead

The battle for victory intensifies with a group of players tied for seventh at 10-under 200. Notable names among this group include American John Pak, Australian Jason Hong, Canadian Richard Jung, and Americans Sam Choi and Carr Vernon. With only one round remaining, these contenders will be eager to make their move up the leaderboard.

The final round of the Québec Open promises an exciting conclusion to an exhilarating tournament. Stay tuned as the players vie for the championship title.