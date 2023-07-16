THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – There are 41 active wildfires in the region.

Two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 15. Nipigon 52 and Nipigon 53 are located within close proximity to each other west of Pays Plat Lake in Gravel River Provincial Park, approximately 9 kilometres north of Pays Plat First Nation. Both fires are 0.1 hectares in size and not under control.

At the time of this update there are 41 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, nine are not under control, one is being held, two are under control and 29 are being observed.

Fires that are ‘being observed’ are monitored to allow the ecological benefits of wildland fires to take place as they would in the natural environment without human intervention. This management strategy is often used for fires in remote locations that pose no threat to people or values on the landscape.

The wildland fire in the Northwest Region is mainly low with a band of high hazard conditions along the international border in the Fort Frances and Thunder Bay and Kenora sectors.

Northwest Fires of Note

Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.

is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support. Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph and is 6,730 hectares in size and not under control. Helicopter bucketing operations continue to work priority areas on the fire.

is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph and is 6,730 hectares in size and not under control. Helicopter bucketing operations continue to work priority areas on the fire. Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 10,182 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines making good progress working alongside helicopter bucket machines to help limit the fires spread.

is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 10,182 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines making good progress working alongside helicopter bucket machines to help limit the fires spread. Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation and is 19,177 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.